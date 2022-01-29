UrduPoint.com

Blind Murder Case Solved, Notorious Criminal Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Blind murder case solved, notorious criminal held

The Model Town police has solved a blind murder case and arrested the notorious criminal during a special operation launched here on Saturday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :The Model Town police has solved a blind murder case and arrested the notorious criminal during a special operation launched here on Saturday.

According to police sources, Shahzad who was an employee of a private laboratory situated at Stadium road in premises of Model Town police station was shot dead by a robber on September 23,2021 when he tried to resist the robbery bid.

The robber also looted the case from the laboratory and escaped from the scene.

A special team was formed to arrest the criminal, police sources added.

The police team traced the accused Sarfraz through using latest techniques and arrested him. The arrested criminal was wanted to police in various cases of dacoity, murder and other henious crimes at Punjab, Sindh and other provinces.

Further investigations were underway from the accused, police sources added.

