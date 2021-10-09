Blind murder case solved, one arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Nawabshah Police claimed to resolved a blind murder case and arrested accused Zeeshan alias Dishoo Mirani.

Earlier, Senior Superintendent Police Ameer Saud Magsi had formed an investigation team headed by Station House Officer B-Section Police Station Iqbal Ahmed Wasan to resolve the blind murder case in which one Ghulam Musrtaza Bhutto was murdered in the jurisdiction of B-Section Police Station.

Ghulam Murtaza, a resident of Madina Residency Housing Society was murdered on August 17,2021. The investigation team took the support of Information Technology and succeeded in arresting main accused Zeeshan who during interrogation admitted to the crime.

Accused Zeeshan told the police that he had some altercation with slain Ghulam Musrtaza and murdered him to take revenge.

Police have registered a case and started further investigation.