Blind Murder Case Solved, One Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Police have solved a blind murder case of 13-year old girl who was allegedly abducted, physically assaulted and killed by unknown criminals last month, police sources said on Tuesday

Police said, 13-year old Mafia Shahzadi, resident of Iqbal Nagar, was abducted on July 13 by unknown accused and her body was recovered by police on June 19 from a water channel. The heirs alleged that the girl was physically assaulted and murdered by the criminals.

After registration of the case, a special team of police and other law enforcement departments was formed with a task to arrest the criminals involved in the heinous crime.

The team solved the blind murder case and arrested one accused namely Waseem Ahmed s/o Maqbool resident of Channu Morr .

The arrested criminal confessed that he along with step brother of the deceased girl namely Shahbaz alias Shani s/o Allah Ditta abducted the girl. He said that the girl was physically assaulted and then murdered.

The team was conducting raids at different locations to arrest the other criminal of the case who was also wanted by police in various cases of dacoity, robbery and other crimes, police sources added.

