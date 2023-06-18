Blind murder case solved, servant arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have solved the blind murder case of local businessman and politician and arrested the servant for killing his owner on Sunday.

According to police sources, former city nazam and businessman Muhammad Hussain alias Munna Sheikh Waseem missing from last six to seven days. The family recovered his decompouded body from his outhouse covered in blankets.

Police registered the case and started the investigations under the supervision of DSP City Division Rehan Rasool. The police said that it was proved in the autopsy report that Munna Sheikh was killed with repeated blows of a sharpe edged weapon on the head.

The police while using the latest techniques, arrested the servant of the deceased namely Waqas who has confessed the crime.

Further investigations were underway from the accused, police sources added.