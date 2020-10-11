Blind murder case solved, son held for killing father

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Sanawan Police on Sunday solved a blind murder case and arrested an accused for killing his father over minor domestic dispute.

According to police spokesman, Ghulam Muhammad resident of Sanawan was killed in the last month as unknown outlaws shot him dead over unknown reasons. Police have registered the case and started the investigations on the application of his son Mujahid Hussain who alleged that his father was killed by his in-laws living in Jhang. A special team was formed under the supervision of SHO Sanawan Asmat Abbas to solve the blind murder case.

The police teams using latest techniques arrested the complainant Mujahid Hussain for killing his father. The criminal confessed that he had dispute with his father over some domestic issues and he shot him dead after exchange of hot arguments.

Police also recovered the pistol from his possession.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal appreciated the police team over the achievement.