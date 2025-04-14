Blind Murder Case Solved, Step-sons, Wife Held
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 09:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Police have successfully solved a blind murder case in the jurisdictions of Raja Ram Police station, and arrested two step-sons and wife here on Monday.
Holding a press conference here, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, said that the case, which initially appeared to be a mysterious shooting, has shocked the local community with its tragic familial twist.
On the night of March 21, at approximately 1:30 AM, police received a report that Bashir Ahmed had been shot dead while sleeping at his residence by an unknown assailant. A police team led by DSP Circle Shujaabad Ziaullah, SHO Raja Ram Police Station Basit Malik and forensic experts secured the crime scene and collected crucial evidence.
He said that under the supervision of SP Saddar Division Shamsuddin, the investigation began in earnest. Through meticulous analysis of footprints, forensic clues, and other technical evidence, the police traced the murder back to none other than the victim's step-son, Ali Hassan.
Further investigation revealed that Ali was aided by his brother Ahmad Hassan and their mother Shamshad Bibi in carrying out the crime.
The CPO explained that the deceased, Bashir Ahmed, had been married three times and was living with his third wife. A longstanding dispute over property and inheritance reportedly caused deep rifts within the family. The tension eventually escalated, leading the son to take the extreme step of murdering his father.
The prime suspect, Ali Hassan (son of Allah Ditta), along with his brother Ahmad Hassan and their mother Shamshad Bibi, have been arrested. A case has been registered under FIR No. 220/25, Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code, and further investigations were underway.
He commended the police team for their swift and professional handling of the case. He praised their dedication, stating that the successful and timely resolution of such a complex blind murder case was a testament to the skill and efficiency of the Multan police force.
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..
General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..
UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..
Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..
Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..
UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..
Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai
Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Notorious drug dealer arrested in raid5 hours ago
-
10 highly talented students from Diamer join WAPDA Cadet College Tarbela5 hours ago
-
Punjab Culture Day celebrated with zeal at Rawalpindi colleges5 hours ago
-
Turkish, Iranian envoys call on Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to deepen judicial cooperation5 hours ago
-
PFA seals catering unit involved in food poising incident5 hours ago
-
Heatwave grips country; temperatures soar above normal across regions:PMD5 hours ago
-
Cultural celebrations introduce identity to our youth, Station Commander Murree6 hours ago
-
SSUET holds session to review progress of ACTIVE project6 hours ago
-
MWM to hold intra-party elections on April 19; secretary MWM6 hours ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Polio arrangements6 hours ago
-
Drug, liquor suppliers nabbed6 hours ago
-
Three Muzaffargarh's athletes selected for Asian U-17 Junior Athletics Championship in Bahrain6 hours ago