Blind murder case solved, step-sons, wife held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Police have successfully solved a blind murder case in the jurisdictions of Raja Ram Police station, and arrested two step-sons and wife here on Monday.

Holding a press conference here, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, said that the case, which initially appeared to be a mysterious shooting, has shocked the local community with its tragic familial twist.

On the night of March 21, at approximately 1:30 AM, police received a report that Bashir Ahmed had been shot dead while sleeping at his residence by an unknown assailant. A police team led by DSP Circle Shujaabad Ziaullah, SHO Raja Ram Police Station Basit Malik and forensic experts secured the crime scene and collected crucial evidence.

He said that under the supervision of SP Saddar Division Shamsuddin, the investigation began in earnest. Through meticulous analysis of footprints, forensic clues, and other technical evidence, the police traced the murder back to none other than the victim's step-son, Ali Hassan.

Further investigation revealed that Ali was aided by his brother Ahmad Hassan and their mother Shamshad Bibi in carrying out the crime.

The CPO explained that the deceased, Bashir Ahmed, had been married three times and was living with his third wife. A longstanding dispute over property and inheritance reportedly caused deep rifts within the family. The tension eventually escalated, leading the son to take the extreme step of murdering his father.

The prime suspect, Ali Hassan (son of Allah Ditta), along with his brother Ahmad Hassan and their mother Shamshad Bibi, have been arrested. A case has been registered under FIR No. 220/25, Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code, and further investigations were underway.

He commended the police team for their swift and professional handling of the case. He praised their dedication, stating that the successful and timely resolution of such a complex blind murder case was a testament to the skill and efficiency of the Multan police force.