Blind murder case solved, three arrested

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The police solved blind murder case and arrested three criminals here on Monday.

According to police sources, the police recovered an unidentified corpse from Pirowall jungle which was later identified as Ghulam Muhammad s/o Rabnawaz resident of Mouza Kohiwala Kabirwala.

Taking action on the case, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem formed a special team under the supervision of DSP Sadar Circle Naeem Abbas to arrest the criminals. The police team solved the blind murder case and arrested three criminals Haqnawaz s/o Sultan and his two sons Zaman Ali and Shan Ali residents of Chak 80/10-L.

The criminals confessed that they had dispute with deceased Ghulam Muhammad over some business issues. They told police that they killed him with repeated blows of a sharp edged weapon.

The DPO lauded the police team and announced commendation certificates for the team.