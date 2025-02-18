Blind Murder Case Solved, Three Held In Multan
Multan Police have arrested two suspects involved in the blind murder of a 19-year-old youth here on Tuesday suspects was killed nine months ago
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Multan Police have arrested two suspects involved in the blind murder of a 19-year-old youth here on Tuesday suspects was killed nine months ago.
According to the Multan police spokesman, on April 20, 2024, Haji Muhammad was shot dead in Shujabad. His brother, Muhammad Ramzan, reported him missing, and his body was later discovered with a gunshot wound.
The Chief Police Officer (CPO) Multan, Sadiq Ali Dogar, ordered the immediate arrest of the suspects. Under the supervision of SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan and SSP Investigation Rana Muhammad Ashraf, a special team was formed. The police teams launched an investigation and, using modern technology, arrested
three suspects involved in the murder.
The apprehended suspects were identified as
Muhammad Noman and Abubakar, also known as Shukra. The suspects admitted to killing Haji Muhammad over a sum of 1 million rupees from land sales. The suspects tried to cover up the crime by staging it as a suicide by placing the victim’s body near his house, after attending the victim’s funeral, the suspects fled but were eventually apprehended by police.
CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar praised the police team for their hard work and use of advanced investigative methods and significant achievement in solving the blind murder. He further assured that the Multan Police are committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens and will continue their efforts to bring such criminals to justice.
