Blind Murder Case Solved: Three Killers Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 07:58 PM

The police on Wednesday claimed to have resolved a blind murder case in which a man was brutally murdered and arrested three killers including a woman

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have resolved a blind murder case in which a man was brutally murdered and arrested three killers including a woman.

According to the police spokesperson, unknown outlaws brutally tortured a citizen named Ghulam Jaffer alias Allah Wasaya s/o Malik Shimla resident of Bhambhu Sandila. They poured acid on him and threw him into the orchard and fled away.

The victim was shifted to the hospital where he died.

Shehr Sultan police registered the case against the unknown accused on the application of the deceased's father.

DSP Jatoi Khalid Bilal, SHO Shahid Rizwan traced the killers and arrested Shamim Mai, Azhar Laskani and Waseem Yasin. The blind murder case was a challenge for the police.

According to police, the deceased was supposed to come to the house of the accused. They infected Ghulam Jaffer with drug pills and then took him to the garden and gave him acid instead of water due to which he died.

