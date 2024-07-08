Open Menu

Blind Murder Case Solved, Two Held

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 11:44 PM

Blind murder case solved, two held

Police have solved a blind murder case and arrested two criminals here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Police have solved a blind murder case and arrested two criminals here on Monday.

Holding a press conference here, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that a youngster namely Saif-Ul-Mashooq (35) was a mechanic by profession and ran an oil tanker-making workshop at Hassan Sawali Chowk on the premises of Shah Shams police station. He said that the police were informed on May 27 that he went missing for a week.

The police started the investigations into the incident and recovered his body which was buried at his workshop. A case number 1184/24 was registered against unknown outlaws under section 302/34/201.

The CPO maintained that a special police team under the supervision of SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid was formed to probe the case and arrest the criminals.

He said that the police team arrested two accused Ali Raza and Seemi Maseeh.

During the investigation, the criminals confessed that they tortured Saif-Ul-Mashooq to death and later, buried him inside his workshop after burning the body.

The police also recovered a video of the murder from the mobile phone of the criminal. CPO added that the arrested accused Ali Raza was already wanted by police in 28 different cases of robbery, theft, and motorcycle lifting. Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals, CPO added.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Mobile Oil Robbery May Criminals From

Recent Stories

Rain emergency declared in Sindh amid weather conc ..

Rain emergency declared in Sindh amid weather concerns

57 seconds ago
 Milli Yakjehti Council emphasizes harmony, unity, ..

Milli Yakjehti Council emphasizes harmony, unity, peace during Muharram-ul-Haram

59 seconds ago
 Mangla Dam water level rises after glaciers meltin ..

Mangla Dam water level rises after glaciers melting

1 minute ago
 Fritz roars back to end Zverev's Wimbledon hopes

Fritz roars back to end Zverev's Wimbledon hopes

1 minute ago
 Privatization process of PIAC is almost completed: ..

Privatization process of PIAC is almost completed: NA Committee informed

5 minutes ago
 Polio eradication priority of KP government: Ganda ..

Polio eradication priority of KP government: Gandapur

5 minutes ago
Efforts afoot on drain cleaning amid monsoon rains ..

Efforts afoot on drain cleaning amid monsoon rains. Adl RCB Chief

5 minutes ago
 June 2024 was the hottest on record as global heat ..

June 2024 was the hottest on record as global heat wave persists: Report

22 minutes ago
 Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Ran ..

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah voices concern ove ..

22 minutes ago
 SHO of PS Jamshoro rounded up for collusion in arr ..

SHO of PS Jamshoro rounded up for collusion in arrested car lifter's escape

22 minutes ago
 Journalists served notices in contempt case

Journalists served notices in contempt case

23 minutes ago
 Court adjourns hearing of PTI' founder, Bushra mar ..

Court adjourns hearing of PTI' founder, Bushra marriage case till July 9

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan