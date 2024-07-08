Blind Murder Case Solved, Two Held
Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 11:44 PM
Police have solved a blind murder case and arrested two criminals here on Monday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Police have solved a blind murder case and arrested two criminals here on Monday.
Holding a press conference here, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that a youngster namely Saif-Ul-Mashooq (35) was a mechanic by profession and ran an oil tanker-making workshop at Hassan Sawali Chowk on the premises of Shah Shams police station. He said that the police were informed on May 27 that he went missing for a week.
The police started the investigations into the incident and recovered his body which was buried at his workshop. A case number 1184/24 was registered against unknown outlaws under section 302/34/201.
The CPO maintained that a special police team under the supervision of SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid was formed to probe the case and arrest the criminals.
He said that the police team arrested two accused Ali Raza and Seemi Maseeh.
During the investigation, the criminals confessed that they tortured Saif-Ul-Mashooq to death and later, buried him inside his workshop after burning the body.
The police also recovered a video of the murder from the mobile phone of the criminal. CPO added that the arrested accused Ali Raza was already wanted by police in 28 different cases of robbery, theft, and motorcycle lifting. Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals, CPO added.
