UrduPoint.com

Blind Murder Case Traced, Criminal Held

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Blind murder case traced, criminal held

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to have traced a blind murder case and arrested the accused who later confessed to his crime.

According to police spokesman, the Cantt police during a successful operation traced the blind murder that happened here in Tariqabad area on February 15, 2022.

According to details, DSP City Sagheer Geelani along with SHO Cantt Tariq Saleem traced the blind murder and arrested the accused along with the weapon and motorcycle used in the murder.

One Sajjad Hussain was shot dead by unknown accused in Tariqababd area in the limits of Cantt Police station.

A report of the incident was immediately registered with the Cantt police station.

SHO Cantt Tariq Saleem and the investigating officer, carrying out the operation on modern scientific basis, arrested the accused Ghazanfar Abbas alias Ghani, son of Ghulam Jafar resident of Gilani Town on the basis of solid evidence.

He was handcuffed and the murder weapon 30-bore pistol and the motorcycle used in the incident were also recovered from his possession.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Police Station February From Weapon

Recent Stories

Woman passenger allegedly raped by bus driver in R ..

Woman passenger allegedly raped by bus driver in Rajanpur

11 minutes ago
 Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in t ..

Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in today’s run-off election for ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties t ..

Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties to benefit from CPEC

2 hours ago
 Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against P ..

Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against Pak rupee

4 hours ago
 Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

4 hours ago
 Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-hu ..

Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-husband in Chicago

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.