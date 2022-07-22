Blind murder case traced, criminal held

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to have traced a blind murder case and arrested the accused who later confessed to his crime.

According to police spokesman, the Cantt police during a successful operation traced the blind murder that happened here in Tariqabad area on February 15, 2022.

According to details, DSP City Sagheer Geelani along with SHO Cantt Tariq Saleem traced the blind murder and arrested the accused along with the weapon and motorcycle used in the murder.

One Sajjad Hussain was shot dead by unknown accused in Tariqababd area in the limits of Cantt Police station.

A report of the incident was immediately registered with the Cantt police station.

SHO Cantt Tariq Saleem and the investigating officer, carrying out the operation on modern scientific basis, arrested the accused Ghazanfar Abbas alias Ghani, son of Ghulam Jafar resident of Gilani Town on the basis of solid evidence.

He was handcuffed and the murder weapon 30-bore pistol and the motorcycle used in the incident were also recovered from his possession.