Blind Murder Case Traced, Criminal Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 12:10 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The Dera police on Tuesday claimed to have traced a blind murder case that took place in the limits of Chaudhwan Police station the other day and arrested the accused along with the murder weapon.

According to a police spokesman, the police team led by SDPO Kulachi Fazal Subhan and Chaudhwan Police SHO Aurangzeb Khan carried out a successful operation and traced the blind murder that took place here near Taju Khel Mor last Monday.

It is worth mentioning here that 22-year-old Muhammad Adnan resident of Musazai Sharif was shot dead while he was riding a motorcycle.

A report of the incident was immediately registered with the Cantt police station.

The police team traced the blind murderer and arrested the accused Ehsan Ullah Malana resident of Garah Mir Alam along with the 30-bore pistol used in the crime and ammunition.

