Blind murder case traced, criminals held

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :The Dera police on Sunday claimed to have traced a blind murder case that took place in the limits of Darazinda Police Station few days back and arrested three accused recovering weapon from them.

According to the police spokesman, the police team led by SDPO Darazinda Circle Inam Ullah Khan Gandapur along with Darazinda Police Station SHO Rehmat Ullah Khan carried out a successful operation and traced the blind murder case in which a dead body was recovered from forests on July 10, 2023.

The police, using modern scientific techniques, managed to arrest three accused murderers namely Sahar Gul son of Zarm Gul, Muhammad Ashfaq son of Hazrat Gul and Ehsan Ullah son of Bakhta Khan. The police also recovered a knife and the motorcycle used in the crime.