Open Menu

Blind Murder Case Traced, Criminals Held

Muhammad Irfan Published July 16, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Blind murder case traced, criminals held

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :The Dera police on Sunday claimed to have traced a blind murder case that took place in the limits of Darazinda Police Station few days back and arrested three accused recovering weapon from them.

According to the police spokesman, the police team led by SDPO Darazinda Circle Inam Ullah Khan Gandapur along with Darazinda Police Station SHO Rehmat Ullah Khan carried out a successful operation and traced the blind murder case in which a dead body was recovered from forests on July 10, 2023.

The police, using modern scientific techniques, managed to arrest three accused murderers namely Sahar Gul son of Zarm Gul, Muhammad Ashfaq son of Hazrat Gul and Ehsan Ullah son of Bakhta Khan. The police also recovered a knife and the motorcycle used in the crime.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Police Station Circle July Sunday From Weapon

Recent Stories

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

25 minutes ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

1 hour ago
 In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

2 hours ago
 Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

3 hours ago
 Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

18 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

18 hours ago
 s

S

18 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan