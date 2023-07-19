Open Menu

Blind Murder Case Traced; Killers Arrested

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 04:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Police have traced the blind murder case during dacoity and arrested three robbers involved in the killing of a cattle farm owner and recovered looted items from their possession on Wednesday.

SDPO Alipur Syed Ijaz Hussain Bukhari along with SHO Sadar police station while giving a briefing to journalists said that the unknown dacoits had killed the cattle farm owner Sharafat Rana over resistance during dacoity bid and stole away cattle worth Rs eight lac.

Police traced the dacoits and arrested three killers named Ishfaq, Mujahid Hussain and Hanif Bijbani with the help of latest technology.

The police have also recovered weapons used for murder, mobile phones, stake money and one cow from their possession and the accused confessed their crime.

DPO has announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for the police team.

