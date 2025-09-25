Open Menu

Blind Murder In Hanjarwal Solved: Wife And Son Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 07:43 PM

Blind murder in Hanjarwal solved: wife and son arrested

Police have solved the blind murder case of a 50-year-old man, Rafiq, in Hanjarwal with the arrest of his wife and teenage son

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Police have solved the blind murder case of a 50-year-old man, Rafiq, in Hanjarwal with the arrest of his wife and teenage son.

SP Iqbal Town, Dr Muhammad Omar, said the victim, Rafiq, was residing with his family in Bar Street, Hanjarwal. His wife, Irshad Bibi, had developed an illicit relationship with a man named Daulat Khan about six months ago. When Rafiq discovered the affair, it led to frequent quarrels in the household.

According to police, Irshad Bibi, with the help of her 15-year-old son Mujahid, plotted to eliminate Rafiq. The suspects gave him narcotic pills, and once he fell unconscious, Irshad strangled him to death.

The accused then attempted to cover up the crime by declaring his death as natural and arranging his burial with the family.

During investigations, Hanjarwal police uncovered inconsistencies and eventually obtained confessions from Irshad Bibi and Mujahid. A case has been registered on the complaint of the deceased’s sister, and both suspects have been handed over to the Investigation Wing.

SP Dr Muhammad Omar stated that “no matter how clever criminals may be, they cannot escape the clutches of the law.”

Recent Stories

Court grants five-day physical remand of social me ..

Court grants five-day physical remand of social media activist Falak Javed

2 minutes ago
 251st urs of Hazrat Khawaja Mohkum Serani begins

251st urs of Hazrat Khawaja Mohkum Serani begins

2 minutes ago
 6th Divisional Inter-School Taekwondo Championship ..

6th Divisional Inter-School Taekwondo Championship to be held on October 25

2 minutes ago
 SCCI mobile medical team holds relief camp

SCCI mobile medical team holds relief camp

2 minutes ago
 Flood damage assessment begins under rehabilitatio ..

Flood damage assessment begins under rehabilitation drive

2 minutes ago
 LDA City distributes 6,500 plot letters to allotte ..

LDA City distributes 6,500 plot letters to allottees of 4 blocks

7 minutes ago
DC Kohat chaired meeting regarding anti polio camp ..

DC Kohat chaired meeting regarding anti polio campaign

7 minutes ago
 Urdu book 'Zindagi' by Khurram Asghar launched

Urdu book 'Zindagi' by Khurram Asghar launched

7 minutes ago
 IHC directs Deputy Commissioner to fill vacant pos ..

IHC directs Deputy Commissioner to fill vacant posts at Patwar Circle

7 minutes ago
 Ahsan to represent Pakistan at 14th CPEC JCC meeti ..

Ahsan to represent Pakistan at 14th CPEC JCC meeting on Friday

8 minutes ago
 Crackdown on unlicensed clinics, counterfeit drugs ..

Crackdown on unlicensed clinics, counterfeit drugs soon

5 minutes ago
 Most-wanted bandit killed near Jahanian

Most-wanted bandit killed near Jahanian

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan