Blind Murder In Hanjarwal Solved: Wife And Son Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 07:43 PM
Police have solved the blind murder case of a 50-year-old man, Rafiq, in Hanjarwal with the arrest of his wife and teenage son
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Police have solved the blind murder case of a 50-year-old man, Rafiq, in Hanjarwal with the arrest of his wife and teenage son.
SP Iqbal Town, Dr Muhammad Omar, said the victim, Rafiq, was residing with his family in Bar Street, Hanjarwal. His wife, Irshad Bibi, had developed an illicit relationship with a man named Daulat Khan about six months ago. When Rafiq discovered the affair, it led to frequent quarrels in the household.
According to police, Irshad Bibi, with the help of her 15-year-old son Mujahid, plotted to eliminate Rafiq. The suspects gave him narcotic pills, and once he fell unconscious, Irshad strangled him to death.
The accused then attempted to cover up the crime by declaring his death as natural and arranging his burial with the family.
During investigations, Hanjarwal police uncovered inconsistencies and eventually obtained confessions from Irshad Bibi and Mujahid. A case has been registered on the complaint of the deceased’s sister, and both suspects have been handed over to the Investigation Wing.
SP Dr Muhammad Omar stated that “no matter how clever criminals may be, they cannot escape the clutches of the law.”
