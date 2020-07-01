UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blind Murder Mystery Resolved, Killer Arrested

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Blind murder mystery resolved, killer arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Police Wednesday resolved the mystery of a blind murder case and arrested the killer with the weapon used in the crime, police spokesman said.

Sadiqabad police had found a dead body of a woman, an employee of district health department, from a house.

According to the details, police arrested Wajid who had developed relations with his sister in law namely Sobia Tabasum and wanted to contract marriage with her.

However, the lady tied the knot with someone else. Wajid got infuriated and stabbed her to death while fled from the scene.

Police registered a case against the killer on application of the deceased sister and started investigation.

Moreover, the killer had confessed his crime.

City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team adding strict action must be taken against the criminals and they must be punished according to the law.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Marriage Criminals Women From Weapon Employment

Recent Stories

Trucks movement ban on Dubai roads back to normal ..

11 minutes ago

652,885 business licences issued in June 2020

26 minutes ago

Microsoft to help 25 million people worldwide acqu ..

41 minutes ago

Alef Education and Innovera sign MoU

56 minutes ago

UAE Government keen to create AI infrastructure: O ..

1 hour ago

Wellbeing Academy explores the role of government ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.