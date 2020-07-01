Blind murder mystery resolved, killer arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Police Wednesday resolved the mystery of a blind murder case and arrested the killer with the weapon used in the crime, police spokesman said.

Sadiqabad police had found a dead body of a woman, an employee of district health department, from a house.

According to the details, police arrested Wajid who had developed relations with his sister in law namely Sobia Tabasum and wanted to contract marriage with her.

However, the lady tied the knot with someone else. Wajid got infuriated and stabbed her to death while fled from the scene.

Police registered a case against the killer on application of the deceased sister and started investigation.

Moreover, the killer had confessed his crime.

City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team adding strict action must be taken against the criminals and they must be punished according to the law.