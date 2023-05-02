UrduPoint.com

Blind Murder Mystery Solved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2023 | 10:29 PM

Blind murder mystery solved

Police claimed to have solved a blind murder case following the arrest of the accused for killing his friend a month ago in the jurisdiction of Civil Lines police station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have solved a blind murder case following the arrest of the accused for killing his friend a month ago in the jurisdiction of Civil Lines police station.

The victim, Bilal, had been killed by his own friend, Ijaz Manzoor, during a petty dispute.

According to police, both were working as tailors.

Civil Lines police used the latest techniques and human intelligence and were able to apprehend the accused.

The accused will be brought to justice, SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of the police team in tracing blind murder.

He emphasized that all legal requirements will be met and the accused will be punished according to law.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Waqas Khan All

Recent Stories

Moldovan Court Puts Opposition Politician Tauber U ..

Moldovan Court Puts Opposition Politician Tauber Under House Arrest

15 seconds ago
 DC for immediate desilting of Khalidabad sewerage ..

DC for immediate desilting of Khalidabad sewerage line

16 seconds ago
 UN's meeting on Afghanistan end in Doha with accor ..

UN's meeting on Afghanistan end in Doha with accord on 'strategy' to engage with ..

18 seconds ago
 Georgia to Skip US-Led Defender 23 Drills - Minist ..

Georgia to Skip US-Led Defender 23 Drills - Ministry

13 seconds ago
 Erdogan Announces Discovery of New Oil Fields With ..

Erdogan Announces Discovery of New Oil Fields With Daily Capacity of 100,000 Bar ..

41 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Debt Up $3.9Bln, Reaching $119.9Bln in M ..

Ukraine's Debt Up $3.9Bln, Reaching $119.9Bln in March - Finance Ministry

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.