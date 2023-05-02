Blind murder mystery solved

(@FahadShabbir)

Police claimed to have solved a blind murder case following the arrest of the accused for killing his friend a month ago in the jurisdiction of Civil Lines police station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have solved a blind murder case following the arrest of the accused for killing his friend a month ago in the jurisdiction of Civil Lines police station.

The victim, Bilal, had been killed by his own friend, Ijaz Manzoor, during a petty dispute.

According to police, both were working as tailors.

Civil Lines police used the latest techniques and human intelligence and were able to apprehend the accused.

The accused will be brought to justice, SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of the police team in tracing blind murder.

He emphasized that all legal requirements will be met and the accused will be punished according to law.