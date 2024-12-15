Blind murder mystery solved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) The Buchiana police have solved a blind murder mystery and arrested five accused including wife of the slain after 1.5 years.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Munawar Hussain of Mandi Buchiana went missing from his house on April 21, 2023 and the police after registering a case started investigation.

The police took an accused Muhammad Usman into custody over suspicion and started investigation.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to killing Munawar Hussain with the help of his accomplices and told that Sajida Parveen, wife of Munawar, served him toxic food after which he became unconscious.

Later, the accused killed Munawar with a stab and threw his body in a canal near Head Punj Pulli.

The police arrested five accused including Muhammad Usman, Sajida Parveen, etc. while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.