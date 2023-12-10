Open Menu

Blind Murder Mystery Solved, Father And Son Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2023 | 10:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Roshan Wala police have solved a blind murder mystery after 1.5 months of its occurrence and arrested a man and his son on the charge of double murder.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that Arif Fareed and his sister-in-law Abida Bibi were shot dead under mysterious circumstances in their house in Chak No. 249-RB on October 23, 2023.

A special police team was constituted on directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia and it started investigation on scientific lines and traced out whereabouts of the accused.

The police arrested accused Allah Ditta and his son Asif Shooter who had allegedly killed Arif Fareed and his sister-in-law to avenge an old enmity.

The police sent the accused behind bars and further investigation was under progress, he added.

