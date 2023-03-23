UrduPoint.com

Blind Murder Of A Girl Case Traced

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Blind murder of a girl case traced

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Mureedwala police have claimed to trace out blind murder of a young girl within 24 hours after the incident.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that some passersby yesterday witnessed corpse of a 22-year-old girl floating on surface of water in Gugera Branch Canal near Chak No.485-GB and informed the police.

The police fished out the corpse and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem and identified it as Iram Safdar resident of Chak No.174-GB.

During investigation, it came to light that ill-fated girl Iram Safdar exchanged harsh words with her husband Muhammad Saleem over a domestic dispute.

The issue enraged the man, who killed his wife couple of days ago and threw her body into Gugera Branch Canal to conceal the evidence of the offense.

The police registered a murder case against Muhammad Saleem and started search for his arrest but he was still at large, spokesman said.

