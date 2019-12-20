UrduPoint.com
Blind Murder Of Child Solved, Accused Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 10:53 PM

Blind murder of child solved, accused arrested

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Lodhran police resolved blind murder case of an eight-year-old child and arrested the accused here on Friday, over a month after the child was kidnapped and murdered, DPO Malik Jamil Zafar said.

Muhammad Ijaz s/o Noor Din had disappeared while playing outside his home on Nov 17, 2019 and his father reported the matter to police on Nov 20. However, on Nov 22, he raised suspicions that his son might be kidnapped and police registered FIR under relevant sections of law.

The DPO said, he assigned SHO PS Sadar and his team to recover the child. However, the body of the child was recovered on Nov 23 from a cotton field.

Police arrested many suspects and got their DNA samples tested. A suspect Ramzan confessed to have strangled the boy to death, the DPO said.

The accused had told police that deceased boy's father had threatened him during a Panchayat. He said, on the day of the incident he had asked the child to cut grass in the field in return for money. The child agreed and accompanied him and he strangled him to death in the cotton fields.

The DPO said that police will prepare a strong case against the accused to ensure he get the punishment he deserves.

