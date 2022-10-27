UrduPoint.com

Blind Murder Resolved; Killer Held

October 27, 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Police resolved blind murder case after arresting wanted accused with recovering weapon from his possession.

According to police spokesman, Shoeb, son of Atta Muhammad confessed the murder while recording statement to the police.

As per confessional statement, the accused said he had killed his neighbour, Munawar Hussain by opening fire during committing robbery incident. Reason for the murder the criminal disclosed that the victim had identified him because his veil slipped down from his mouth. He said the he fled the house after robbery. Police claimed to have arrested the killer after 48 hours of happening of the crime.

