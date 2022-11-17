Blind murder resolved: police arrested real brother

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have resolved mystery of blind murder case after arresting real brother of the slain through investigation.

According to DPO Naeem Azeez Sindhu, accused confessed his crime before the investigation team.

Talking to journalists, he said police registered a murder case of local citizen, Muhammad Usman and issued necessary guidelines for the arrest of the killer.

A special investigative team headed by SDPO Sadar Circle was constituted to hold the killer at earliest.

DPO said the police was informed about the missing of the slain by his brothers. Next day, police found body in beheaded position.

The team started collecting evidence after registering FIR with City Police Station on the report of the victim's brothers. During close investigation, it was discovered that Muhammad Imran and Muhammad Sufian, killed their real brothers Muhammad Usman. DPO said the accused won't be spared from punishment and dealt with iron hands.