Blind Murder Solved, Accused Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Blind murder solved, accused arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Mansoorabad police have solved a blind murder and arrested two accused after killing of a security guard during a robbery two weeks ago.

A police spokesman said here on Friday that two armed bandits broke lock of a local textile factory and entered it. Security guard Akhtar (55) offered resistance and they opened fire and injured the guard critically. Later, the guard succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital.

Taking notice of the incident, City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal directed the Superintendent Police (SP) Madina Town Kamran Asghar to probe the matter and ensure arrest of the culprits without delay.

Therefore, a police special team was constituted who started investigation on scientific lines and after hectic efforts of two weeks, the police succeeded in nabbing both accused from another district.

The police also recovered weapons used in the incident while further investigation was under progress, he added.

