Blind murder solved, accused arrested in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) : Nishatabad police have solved a blind murder and arrested two accused in this regard.

A police spokesman said on Monday that one Abdul Shakoor was shot dead in mysterious circumstances in Nishatabad some days ago.

The police, after registering a case, started investigation on scientific lines and traced whereabouts of the culprits.

The police arrested Sajid Masih and Ali Asghar alias Kashif on suspicion, who later confessed to killing Abdul Shakoor. The police also recovered 30-bore pistols used in the crime.