Blind murder solved, couple arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Batala Colony have solved a blind murder and arrested a couple on murder charges.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that a young man Syed Sharjeel Gillani was hammered to death under mysterious circumstances on August 21, 2025 while asleep in a rented quarter near Baghdadi Chowk in Rabbani Colony.

The police after lodging a complaint started investigation on scientific lines and nabbed a couple Asif and Shazia on murder charges who had also stayed with ill-fated Sharjeel Gillani for some time.

The couple reportedly confessed to the offence and told to the police that they had killed Sharjeel after a quarrel over vacating the rented house.

The police sent the accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.