Blind Murder Solved, Wife Of Deceased, Her Paramour Held
Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2024 | 09:11 PM
Thikriwala police have solved a blind murder and arrested three accused including the wife of the deceased and her paramour on the charge of killing the man few days ago
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Thikriwala police have solved a blind murder and arrested three accused including the wife of the deceased and her paramour on the charge of killing the man few days ago.
Police spokesman said here on Saturday that Azam Haneef of Chak No.71-JB Sarli was riding a motorcycle rickshaw when unknown assailants riding on a motorcycle intercepted him near Airport Stop on Jhang Road and shot him dead under mysterious circumstances.
The police registered case and started investigation. SHO Thikriwala Arsalan Bari supervised the investigation.
The investigation team took Shazia Bibi, wife of the deceased, into custody over suspicion.
During initial interrogation, the woman confessed to killing her husband with the help of her paramour Abrar and his accomplice Farhan.
During investigation, it came to light that Shazia Bibi had illicit relations with Abrar and her husband Azam Haneef had reprimanded her on the issue.
The police also arrested the remaining two accused Abrar and Farhan and sent them behind bars after recovery of the weapon and a motorcycle used in the murder.
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil appreciated the police performance and announced commendation certificates and cash prizes for the investigation team, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz announces returning party presidency to Nawaz Sharif
Ataul-Haq Qasmi given Aasar Lifetime Achievement Award
NCHR ranks amongst top Commissions in world as Pakistan welcomes A-Status Accred ..
SCCI demands measures to broaden existing tax-base
LESCO collects over Rs 5.71m from 121 defaulters in 24 hours
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani stud ..
Pak envoy in Kyrgyzstan inquires about health of Pakistani national in Kyrgyz ho ..
Government organizing open katchehri to solve people problems: Toru
HCCI opposed tax exemptions for oil, ghee, steel industries in tribal areas
CM’s aide grieves over death of girl students in Kiwai road mishap
Beijing leads the nation in 5G base stations
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani stud ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz announces returning party presidency to Nawaz Sharif5 minutes ago
-
Ataul-Haq Qasmi given Aasar Lifetime Achievement Award5 minutes ago
-
NCHR ranks amongst top Commissions in world as Pakistan welcomes A-Status Accreditation by UN body5 minutes ago
-
SCCI demands measures to broaden existing tax-base5 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 5.71m from 121 defaulters in 24 hours40 seconds ago
-
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani students41 seconds ago
-
Pak envoy in Kyrgyzstan inquires about health of Pakistani national in Kyrgyz hospital43 seconds ago
-
Government organizing open katchehri to solve people problems: Toru45 seconds ago
-
HCCI opposed tax exemptions for oil, ghee, steel industries in tribal areas11 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide grieves over death of girl students in Kiwai road mishap11 minutes ago
-
Beijing leads the nation in 5G base stations11 minutes ago
-
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani students11 minutes ago