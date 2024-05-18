Blind murder solved, wife of deceased, her paramour held

Thikriwala police have solved a blind murder and arrested three accused including the wife of the deceased and her paramour on the charge of killing the man few days ago

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Thikriwala police have solved a blind murder and arrested three accused including the wife of the deceased and her paramour on the charge of killing the man few days ago.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that Azam Haneef of Chak No.71-JB Sarli was riding a motorcycle rickshaw when unknown assailants riding on a motorcycle intercepted him near Airport Stop on Jhang Road and shot him dead under mysterious circumstances.

The police registered case and started investigation. SHO Thikriwala Arsalan Bari supervised the investigation.

The investigation team took Shazia Bibi, wife of the deceased, into custody over suspicion.

During initial interrogation, the woman confessed to killing her husband with the help of her paramour Abrar and his accomplice Farhan.

During investigation, it came to light that Shazia Bibi had illicit relations with Abrar and her husband Azam Haneef had reprimanded her on the issue.

The police also arrested the remaining two accused Abrar and Farhan and sent them behind bars after recovery of the weapon and a motorcycle used in the murder.

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil appreciated the police performance and announced commendation certificates and cash prizes for the investigation team, spokesman added.