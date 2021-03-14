UrduPoint.com
Blind Murder Solved, Woman Among 3 Arrested

Sandal Bar police Saturday claimed to have solved the blind murder of a lawyer and arrested his wife and two others

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Sandal Bar police Saturday claimed to have solved the blind murder of a lawyer and arrested his wife and two others.

A police spokesman said that six days back, one Salman Khaliq Dogar Advocate was shot dead by motorcyclists under mysterious circumstances near Chak No 34-JB.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

It took Saima Bibi, wife of the deceased lawyer into custody over suspicion. During initial interrogation, the lady confessed to the offence that she, along with her paramour and another accomplice, killed the lawyer.

On her pointation, the police also arrested other accused Abbas Dogar and Usman.

Police claimed Saima had illicit relations with Abbas Dogar and they killed Salman Advocate to clear their way for contracting marriage.

