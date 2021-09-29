UrduPoint.com

Blind Murder Traced, 5 Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 07:49 PM

Blind murder traced, 5 arrested

Sargodha Road police claimed on Wednesday to have traced a blind murder case by arresting five accused involved in the murder of their friend

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Sargodha Road police claimed on Wednesday to have traced a blind murder case by arresting five accused involved in the murder of their friend.

Abdul Wahid (24), resident of Hajji Abad came to Muslim Town to see his friend Fahad when the host along with his accomplices opened fire at him over a minor dispute. Abdul Wahid received critical injuries and died on the spot while the accused placed his body outside the locality and called Rescue-15 by portraying a dacoity cum murder incident.

The accused reported the police that some dacoits opened fire during robbery, due to which, Wahid received bullet injuries and died.

On information, DSP Nishatabad Fayyaz Ehsan, SHO Millat Town Abid Hussain Jatt, SHO Sargodha Road Sufiyan Buttar reached the spot and took Fahad and others into custody.

During interrogation, Fahad confessed his crime and told the police that they had killed Abdul Wahid in his drawing room after a minor dispute.

The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Murder Fire Police Road Died Robbery Sargodha Muslim

Recent Stories

POA President should step down for Olympic athlete ..

POA President should step down for Olympic athletes' consistent poor performance ..

27 seconds ago
 Last of 39 trapped Canadian miners climb out, all ..

Last of 39 trapped Canadian miners climb out, all safe

29 seconds ago
 US Senate Can Take Action on Wednesday to Fund Gov ..

US Senate Can Take Action on Wednesday to Fund Govt, Prevent Shutdown - Schumer

31 seconds ago
 NAB opposes acquittal plea of co-accused in BISP r ..

NAB opposes acquittal plea of co-accused in BISP reference

32 seconds ago
 Use of EVMs only way to stop rigging in elections: ..

Use of EVMs only way to stop rigging in elections: Mazari

34 seconds ago
 German President Sure Moldova Will Do Everything t ..

German President Sure Moldova Will Do Everything to Avoid Transnistria Conflict ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.