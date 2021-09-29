Blind murder traced, 5 arrested

Sargodha Road police claimed on Wednesday to have traced a blind murder case by arresting five accused involved in the murder of their friend

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Sargodha Road police claimed on Wednesday to have traced a blind murder case by arresting five accused involved in the murder of their friend.

Abdul Wahid (24), resident of Hajji Abad came to Muslim Town to see his friend Fahad when the host along with his accomplices opened fire at him over a minor dispute. Abdul Wahid received critical injuries and died on the spot while the accused placed his body outside the locality and called Rescue-15 by portraying a dacoity cum murder incident.

The accused reported the police that some dacoits opened fire during robbery, due to which, Wahid received bullet injuries and died.

On information, DSP Nishatabad Fayyaz Ehsan, SHO Millat Town Abid Hussain Jatt, SHO Sargodha Road Sufiyan Buttar reached the spot and took Fahad and others into custody.

During interrogation, Fahad confessed his crime and told the police that they had killed Abdul Wahid in his drawing room after a minor dispute.

The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.