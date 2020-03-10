Blind murder traced

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Mansoorabad police claimed to have traced out a blind murder and arrested a girl and her mother on charge of killing a youth.

Talking to media persons, SP Madina Town said that police received call at Rescue 15 on February 16, 2020 that body of 45-year-old Muhammad Shakeel was lying in his house situated at Street No.1 Malik Pur.

Receiving information, a police team reached the spot and took body into custody which was later on dispatched to mortuary for postmortem.

On special directives of CPO Faisalabad, a team comprising of DSP Sargodha Circle Rana Ataur Rehman, SHO Mansoorabad Ali Imran Sub Inspector, Homicide Incharge Sargodha Road Circle Muhammad Amin SI and Head Constable Muhammad Arshad was formed to trace out the blind murder at the earliest.

The team after geofencing traced out local of the accused in Mohallah Tariq Abad Lalian Chiniot and took Nasreen Bibi daughter of Sikandar and her mother Naureen Bibi into custody.

During investigation, the accused women confessed to the offence of murder and told to the police that Muhammad Shakeel blackmailed Nasreen Bibi and sexually assaulted her number of times.

Therefore, they both daughter and mother came to Malik Pur at the residence of Muhammad Shakeel and during conversation, they hit Shakeel with a club in his head. As a result, he became fainted and they strangled him and escaped from the scene.

The police locked the accused behind bars and further investigation is under progress.