Blind Murder Traced; Accused Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Islamabad Golra police have traced and arrested the accused involved in a blind murder who was escaped after the incident with the vehicle of the deceased

Police found a dead body of a person later identified as Khurram Akber advocate from Shah Allah ditta who was shot dead by an unknown accused. Police shifted the dead body to hospital for autopsy and informed the deceased family, a news release said.

On the application of the deceased father Akber Muneer, police registered a case FIR No. 641/22 under section 302/307 PPC and started investigation. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas took notice of the incident and ordered SSP Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran for immediate arrest of the accused.

The SSP Operations constituted special police team under supervision of SP Sadar Tasawar Iqbal headed by SHO Golra Nadeem Tahir with other officials who traced the blind murder and arrested the accused by using latest technology and human resources. The accused was identified as Muhammad Niaz alias Aalian. mobile phone and the vehicle of the deceased was also recovered from the possession of the accused.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused has confessed the murder and told police that he was escaped with the vehicle of the deceased.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas and SSP Operations have appreciated the performance of the police team and announced cash rewards and commendation certificates for them.

