Blind Murder Traced; Accused Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2022 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :A team of Shehzad Town Police Station has traced a blind murder and arrested the accused, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

On April 12, he said the police found a dead body later identified as Wasif Sheraz from Satra Meel who was murdered by an unknown accused. Police shifted the dead body to hospital for autopsy and registered a case under section 302 PPC.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas took the notice of the murder and directed SSP Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran to trace and arrest the accused as soon as possible.

Following the directions, a police team headed by SHO Shehzad Town Fazle Khaliq was constituted which made all-out efforts and traced the blind murder and arrested the accused by using latest technology and human resources.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas had appreciated the performance and announced rewards for the team.

