Blind murder traced, accused arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :The police have solved a blind murder of an aged woman and arrested the accused within few hours after the incident.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Junaid Ahmad said here on Sunday that City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal took notice of a blind murder of a septuagenarian woman in the area of Gulberg police station and directed Superintendent Police (SP) Lyallpur Town Usman Munir to ensure arrest of the accused within 24 hours.

A special team was constituted and the SHO Gulberg, along with a team, took a man Imran of the same locality into custody over suspicion.

During investigation, the accused confessed to the offence. The accused informed the police that he was in the habit of ice addiction and for purchasing ice, he obtained loan from 70-year-old woman Salma Bibi a number of times.

Now the lady refused to give him more money due to which an altercation occurred between them and he struck her head with the wall repeatedly. He also hit the aged woman with stab and killed her. He also stole golden ring and mobile phone of the ill-fated lady and escaped from the scene.

The police recovered golden ring, mobile phone and weapon used in the murder from the accused.