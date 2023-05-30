UrduPoint.com

Blind Murder Traced, Accused Arrested In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Thikriwala police claimed to have traced out a blind murder and arrested its culprits after two months

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that a youth Shehroz was killed under mysterious circumstances on March 18, 2023 and the police high-up constituted a special team with a clear direction to arrest its real culprits on priority basis.

The team used latest technology and traced out the blind murder case. The police also arrested two accused Adnan and Usama involved in this murder and locked them behind bars for further investigation, he added.

