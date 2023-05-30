Blind murder traced, accused arrested in Faisalabad

Thikriwala police claimed to have traced out a blind murder and arrested its culprits after two months

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Thikriwala police claimed to have traced out a blind murder and arrested its culprits after two months.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that a youth Shehroz was killed under mysterious circumstances on March 18, 2023 and the police high-up constituted a special team with a clear direction to arrest its real culprits on priority basis.

The team used latest technology and traced out the blind murder case. The police also arrested two accused Adnan and Usama involved in this murder and locked them behind bars for further investigation, he added.