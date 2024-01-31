Blind Murder Traced, Accused Arrested: SSP Investigation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 09:19 PM
The police claimed to have traced out a blind murder within 24 hours and arrested an accused on charge of killing his wife over character suspicion
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The police claimed to have traced out a blind murder within 24 hours and arrested an accused on charge of killing his wife over character suspicion.
Addressing a press conference at Police Lines here on Wednesday, SSP Investigation Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ajmal said that Faiza Bibi (19) was found dead in his house situated at Murad Colony under mysterious circumstances on January 30 and the police after registering a case started investigation on scientific lines.
The police took Abu Sufiyan, second spouse of the ill-fated girl, into custody over suspicion for investigation.
However the accused during initial interrogation confessed the offence of killing of his wife over loose character as she reportedly had illicit relations with a vegetable vender namely Usman.
The police locked the accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.
The SSP Investigation appreciated the performance of police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates to them including DSP Batala Colony Ghazi Nasir Abbas, SHO D-Type Colony police station Rana Javaid Iqbal, SI Shehzad Ahmad Incharge Investigation D-Type Colony.
Recent Stories
ADB committed record climate finance of almost $10 billion in 2023
History sheeter dacoit held during encounter with police
City's district East police discusses security arrangements for election-2024
CM lays foundation stone of GOR project for police
Work on gymkhana project to be started soon: DC
LHC directs PEMRA to ensure free media access for PTI founder, candidates
Chambers call for deferring PoS system's implemenation
Chinese envoy lauds PAF's steadfast determination for balance of power in region
CTP issued traffic advisory for tourists visiting Murree
DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital
IBA annual career fair: fostering connections, nurturing careers
FM Jilani meets EU Commissioner for Climate Action
More Stories From Pakistan
-
History sheeter dacoit held during encounter with police10 minutes ago
-
City's district East police discusses security arrangements for election-202410 minutes ago
-
CM lays foundation stone of GOR project for police8 minutes ago
-
Work on gymkhana project to be started soon: DC8 minutes ago
-
LHC directs PEMRA to ensure free media access for PTI founder, candidates8 minutes ago
-
Chinese envoy lauds PAF's steadfast determination for balance of power in region8 minutes ago
-
CTP issued traffic advisory for tourists visiting Murree6 minutes ago
-
DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital6 minutes ago
-
IBA annual career fair: fostering connections, nurturing careers5 minutes ago
-
FM Jilani meets EU Commissioner for Climate Action6 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates 33-km long dual road from Lahore to Kasur6 minutes ago
-
Speakers laud late Pervaiz Shaukat's services for journalist community6 minutes ago