Blind murder traced, accused arrested: SSP Investigation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The police claimed to have traced out a blind murder within 24 hours and arrested an accused on charge of killing his wife over character suspicion.

Addressing a press conference at Police Lines here on Wednesday, SSP Investigation Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ajmal said that Faiza Bibi (19) was found dead in his house situated at Murad Colony under mysterious circumstances on January 30 and the police after registering a case started investigation on scientific lines.

The police took Abu Sufiyan, second spouse of the ill-fated girl, into custody over suspicion for investigation.

However the accused during initial interrogation confessed the offence of killing of his wife over loose character as she reportedly had illicit relations with a vegetable vender namely Usman.

The police locked the accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.

The SSP Investigation appreciated the performance of police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates to them including DSP Batala Colony Ghazi Nasir Abbas, SHO D-Type Colony police station Rana Javaid Iqbal, SI Shehzad Ahmad Incharge Investigation D-Type Colony.