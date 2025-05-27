Open Menu

Blind Murder Traced, Accused Arrested Within Fortnight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Blind murder traced, accused arrested within fortnight

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The police claimed to have traced out a blind murder and arrested main accused of the case within fortnight.

Speaking at a press conference in his office here on Tuesday, SP Madina Town Division Saad Arshad said that local trader Muhammad Naeem went out of his house in al-Noor Garden on his motorcycle to purchase milk at 4 a.m. but not returned on May 13, 2025.

His family members reported the incident to the area police when they failed to search out Muhammad Naeem.

Madina Town police after lodging a complaint vide FIR No.1377/25 under section 365 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) started investigation on scientific lines.

However, on May 14, a corpse was found lying at a deserted place near Shareenwala which was identified as ill-fated Muhammad Naeem abducted one day ago from al-Noor Garden.

The police after adding section 302 of PPC in the already registered case started work on tracing whereabouts of the accused involved in abducting and killing the trader.

In this connection, a special team was also constituted on the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibazad Bilal Umar. The team apprehended main accused of the case Muhammad Khalid who confessed to the killing Muhammad Naeem in connivance with his accomplices Imran Shahid, Muhammad Amir and Rehan Yaseen.

The police locked the accused behind bars while further investigation for arrest of remaining accused was under progress, SP added.

