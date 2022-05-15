UrduPoint.com

Blind Murder Traced, Killer Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Blind murder traced, killer arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Police have traced and arrested the accused involved in a blind murder, over old enmity, said a police spokesman.

Rata Amral police solved the mystery of blind murder and arrested the killer.

The accused namely Jan Muhammad opened indiscriminate firing and killed Fateh Gul when he was on the way to the mosque for offering prayers.police have arrested accused with the help of using scientific method and Human intelligence.

SP Potohar appreciated police team for arresting the killer adding that strict action must be taken against such criminals.

He made it clear that is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

Related Topics

Firing Murder Police Criminals Mosque

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

9 hours ago
 COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

17 hours ago
 AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote ..

AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote tourism in this picturesque S ..

17 hours ago
 CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

18 hours ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.