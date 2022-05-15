Blind murder traced, killer arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Police have traced and arrested the accused involved in a blind murder, over old enmity, said a police spokesman.

Rata Amral police solved the mystery of blind murder and arrested the killer.

The accused namely Jan Muhammad opened indiscriminate firing and killed Fateh Gul when he was on the way to the mosque for offering prayers.police have arrested accused with the help of using scientific method and Human intelligence.

SP Potohar appreciated police team for arresting the killer adding that strict action must be taken against such criminals.

He made it clear that is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.