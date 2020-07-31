Blind murder traced; killer held

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 11:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Homicide Unit of Saddar Circle Police has traced a blind murder and arrested a person allegedly involved in it, a police spokesman said on Friday.

In a statement, he said, DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Ud Din Syed ordered to trace blind murder of Imatiz Kayani committed on July 18, 2020 in the area of Tarnol police station.

In the light of DIG (Operations) orders, SP (Saddar) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted a special team under the supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan including Homicide Unit's Inspector Abdul Jabber, SHO Tarnol Police Station Sub-inspector Alamghir KHan and others from Homicide Unit.

This team collected the evidences about the incident and managed to arrest an accused Arshad Khan.

Further investigation is underway from the nabbed accused.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the performance of police team and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

