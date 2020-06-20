Blind murder traced, killer held in Islamabad

UrduPoint.com
Sat 20th June 2020 | 08:19 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Homicide Unit of Margalla Circle Police traced a blind murder and arrested killer involved in it, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

He said that, DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Ud Din Syed ordered to trace blind murder of Wazir Muhammad committed on March 3, 2020 in area of Shalimar police station.

In the light of DIG (Operations) orders, SP (Saddar) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted special team under the supervision of ASP Rana Abdul Wahab including Homicide Unit's Inspector Rana Muhammad Ashraf , SHO Shalimar Sub-Inspector Suleman Shah,Sub-Inspector Asif Khan , ASI Qamer Ejaz, Head Constable Khaista Khan and others from Homicide Unit.

This team collected the evidences about the incident and managed to arrest an accused Qasim. Further investigation is underway from the nabbed accused and raids are being conducted to arrest his other accomplices.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

