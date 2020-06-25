UrduPoint.com
Blind Murder Traced; Killer Held In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 12:48 AM

Homicide Unit of Rural Circle Police has traced a blind murder and arrested a person allegedly involved in it, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Homicide Unit of Rural Circle Police has traced a blind murder and arrested a person allegedly involved in it, a police spokesman said.

He said that, DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Ud Din Syed ordered to trace blind murder of Mirza Chan Zaib Anjum committed on March 29, 2020 in area of Lohi bher police station.

A special team was constituted under the supervision of DSP Rukhsar Medhi which collected evidences about the incident and managed to arrest an accused Shahbaz Manzoor. Further investigation is underway from the nabbed accused, while efforts are underway to arrest their other accomplices.

