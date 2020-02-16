UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blind Murder Traced Out, 2 Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 02:00 PM

Blind murder traced out, 2 arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The police claimed to have traced out a blind murder and arrested two accused.

A police spokesman said the body of a youth was found from Malkhanwala Road near Chak No 225-RB two weeks ago and he was identified as Ehsan Yousuf.

The police registered a case and started investigation besides arresting Zeeshan of Shalimar Town Batala colony and Sohaib of Madina Town.

During the initial interrogation, the accused confessed that they had shot dead Ehsan.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Road From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Lithuanian President on I ..

1 minute ago

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament calls for Unified ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 16, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE’s Pink Caravan promotes breast ..

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Eibar-Real Sociedad derby called off because of ai ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.