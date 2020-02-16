Blind murder traced out, 2 arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The police claimed to have traced out a blind murder and arrested two accused.

A police spokesman said the body of a youth was found from Malkhanwala Road near Chak No 225-RB two weeks ago and he was identified as Ehsan Yousuf.

The police registered a case and started investigation besides arresting Zeeshan of Shalimar Town Batala colony and Sohaib of Madina Town.

During the initial interrogation, the accused confessed that they had shot dead Ehsan.