Blind murder traced out, accused arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Rodala road police traced out a blind murder and arrested its accused after one month.

Police said on Tuesday that police received call that a youth Muhammad Rizwan had committed suicide by hanging himself with a tree. The police took body into custody and started investigation. They became suspicious when postmortem report confirmed torture on ill-fated Rizwan.

The police investigated the case on scientific lines after the postmortem report confirmed torture. The team traced accused Usman and arrested him.

During initial interrogation, the accused confessed the offense of killing Rizwan.

He revealed that Muhammad Rizwan was working on his shed where he stole mobile phone. Over this suspicion, accused Usman along with his accomplices Mehtab, Hasan, etc. severely tortured Rizwan on May 06 and killed him.

Later, the accused hanged his body at a tree to stage a drama of his suicide to conceal evidence of the offense.

The police locked the accused behind the bars and started investigation.