Blind Murder Traced Out, Wife Along With Paramour Arrested In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 01:48 PM

Chak Jhumra police have claimed to trace out a blind murder and arrested woman along with her paramour on the charge of killing her husband

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) : Chak Jhumra police have claimed to trace out a blind murder and arrested woman along with her paramour on the charge of killing her husband.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that some passersby witnessed a corpse lying in the fields near Chak No.189-RB and informed the area police on April 25.

The police took body into custody and sent it to mortuary for postmortem. During postmortem it was revealed the ill-fated man was killed with strangling his throat.

The deceased was identified as Muazzam Ali resident of Chak No.189-RB Risalpur.

The police took his wife Sajida Bibi into custody and investigated her. During initial interrogation, the lady revealed that she had illicit relations with a youth Muhammad Asif. Her husband Muazzam prohibited and forced to seize her illicit relations. Therefore, she in connivance with her paramour Asif served toxic juice to Muazzam and strangulated him to death. Later, his body was thrown in the field to conceal evidence ofthe offence.

