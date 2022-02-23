UrduPoint.com

Blind Murder Traced Out; Wife, Paramour Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Blind murder traced out; wife, paramour arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Dijkot police claimed to have traced out a blind murder of a man and arrested his wife along with her paramour.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that Ayub resident of Chak 252/R-B Kangan Kalan returned from Saudi Arabia some time ago and married a girl Shakeela. However, after five days of his marriage, Ayub was killed under mysterious circumstances.

The police after lodging a complaint, started investigation on scientific lines and traced out the accused Hamid Sarfraz who during initial interrogation confessed to the murder.

The accused told to the police that he had illicit relations with Shakeela as they both were working in a hosiery factory. Both wanted to marry each other, but girl's parents rejected this proposal and got their daughter married with Ayub.

Over this issue, Hamid and Shakeela made a conspiracy to kill Ayub. Hamid called Ayub out of his house and after taking him outside the locality shot him dead.

The police locked the girl and her paramour behind the bars and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Marriage Married Wife Man Saudi Arabia From

Recent Stories

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

2 hours ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

4 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

4 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

5 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

5 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>