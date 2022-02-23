Blind murder traced out; wife, paramour arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Dijkot police claimed to have traced out a blind murder of a man and arrested his wife along with her paramour.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that Ayub resident of Chak 252/R-B Kangan Kalan returned from Saudi Arabia some time ago and married a girl Shakeela. However, after five days of his marriage, Ayub was killed under mysterious circumstances.

The police after lodging a complaint, started investigation on scientific lines and traced out the accused Hamid Sarfraz who during initial interrogation confessed to the murder.

The accused told to the police that he had illicit relations with Shakeela as they both were working in a hosiery factory. Both wanted to marry each other, but girl's parents rejected this proposal and got their daughter married with Ayub.

Over this issue, Hamid and Shakeela made a conspiracy to kill Ayub. Hamid called Ayub out of his house and after taking him outside the locality shot him dead.

The police locked the girl and her paramour behind the bars and started further investigation.