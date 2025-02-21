Blind murder traced, three arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Chak Jhumra police claimed to trace out a blind murder and arrested three accused including wife of the ill-fated victim.

Police said here on Friday that the team had found an unidentified body from a deserted site near Jandanwala Phattak few days ago and he was later on identified as Khalid Mehmood.

After receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar constituted a special team headed by SP Madina Division and directed them to trace the blind murder and ensure arrest of the culprits without delay.

This team started investigation on scientific lines and arrested the accused Bilal, etc. who shot dead Khalid Mehmood in connivance with his wife Kiran because accused Bilal had illicit relations with the woman.

The accused were locked behind bars,while further investigation was underway, he added.