Blind Murder Traced, Two Arrested

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 04:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Sandal Bar police on Wednesday claimed to have traced out a blind murder

and arrested two accused.

A police spokesman said that an unidentified body was found from a deserted place

near Chak No 58-JB Lehlan on April 27 and the police started investigation.

The body was identified as Abdul Hameed of Chak No 52-JB Mullanpur and took his

two friends- Tajamal and Suleman- into custody over suspicion.

During interrogation, the accused, Suleman told the police that he had

borrowed Rs 80,000 from Abdul Hameed who was demanding his money.

The accused with his accomplice Tajamul shot Hameed dead and threw his body

near Motorway Chak No 58-JB Lehlan.

The police locked the accused behind the bars after recovering the weapon

used in the murder.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Kamran Adil appreciated performance of the

team and announced commendation certificate and cash prizes for them, he added.

