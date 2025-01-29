Blind murder traced, two arrested

Nishatabad police claimed to have trace a blind murder and arrested two accused including a woman on murder charges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Nishatabad police claimed to have trace a blind murder and arrested two accused including a woman on murder charges.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that a youth Adil went missing from Chak No.49-JB under mysterious circumstances.

The police after receiving complaint started investigation on scientific lines and took a man Akbar Masih into custody over suspicion.

However, during interrogation, the accused confessed to the offence of murder and told to the police that he with the help of his niece Zobia killed Adil after abducting him over some domestic disputes. Later, they threw the body in sugarcane crop to conceal the offence of murder.

The police arrested both accused Akbar Masih and his niece Zobia in addition to recovering remains of the body on their indication.

The accused were locked behind bars while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.