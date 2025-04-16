Blind Murder Traced, Wife Of Slain Among 3 Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 07:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Sahianwala police have traced out a blind murder and arrested three accused including wife of the slain.
Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, SP Madina Division Saad Arshad said that a citizen Imran Sajid was killed under mysterious circumstances in Chak No.131-RB some time ago.
Sahianwala police, after registering a case, started investigation on scientific lines and arrested three accused including Shehzad, Waseem and wife of the slain Rabia Basri on suspicion.
During initial interrogation, it was revealed that accused Shehzad had illicit relations with Rabia Basri and the deceased had reprimanded her. Therefore, the two killed Imran Sajid.
The police sent the accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, SP Madina Division added.
