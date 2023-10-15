Open Menu

Blind Students Urge The World To Play Role In Stopping Genocide Of Palestinians

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Blind students urge the world to play role in stopping genocide of Palestinians

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Blind students in different costumes participated in a walk to observe 'White Cane Safety Day' organized by the Voice of Blind (VOB) in collaboration with Silver-Line School here on Sunday.

The walk started from the school, which culminated at the mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid i Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah.

The participants also paid homage to the Father of the Nation.

They also highlighted the recent genocide of palestinians in Ghaza city by Israeli troops and appealed to the humanitarians of the world to raise their voices to stop genocide of palestinian people. They urged for resolving the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which they termed as need of the hour.

Earlier, debate, national songs, quiz and tableau competitions were organized among blind students and prizes were distributed among the special children.

