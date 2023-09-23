Blinken asks India to cooperate with Canada in Nijjar murder case

(@Abdulla99267510)

New York: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has publicly urged India to cooperate with Canada in the investigation into the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist.

Nijjar was killed near Vancouver in June, and Canada has accused the Indian government and its agents of involvement.

During a press conference at the UN General Assembly, Blinken stressed the importance of accountability and called on India to support a thorough investigation. He emphasized the seriousness of "transnational repression" as a broader issue.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had previously called on India to assist in the investigation, alleging the involvement of Indian government agents in Nijjar's murder.

Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was wanted by India on charges of terrorism and conspiracy to commit murder due to his affiliation with the Khalistan movement, advocating for a separate Sikh homeland.

In response to these allegations, India took diplomatic measures by reducing its embassy staff in Canada and suspending visa services.

The United States expressed concern, with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan emphasizing that India would not receive any "special exemption" in this matter.

President Joe Biden recently hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit, underscoring the significance of the US-India relationship.

When asked about the potential impact of the incident on bilateral relations, Sullivan stressed that the US would uphold its principles regardless of the country involved.

Canada is actively pursuing credible allegations linking Indian government agents to Nijjar's murder and maintains close communication with the United States.

Sullivan dismissed the perception of a rift between the US and Canada, emphasizing their shared concerns and determination to ensure a thorough investigation and hold the perpetrators accountable.